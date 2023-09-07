News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Traffic & Travel: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following road traffic collision

Police have issued an appeal for information following a single vehicle RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist on Clooney Road in Derry/Londonderry shortly after 9pm last night, Wednesday September 6

Emergency services attended the scene, in the vicinity of the airport roundabout. The male rider of a blue Honda bike was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment of his injuries, including to his leg, and where he remains today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant McGurk said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who stopped at the scene to help. I am also appealing to anyone who was on Clooney Road, and who witnessed what occurred or captured dash cam footage of what happened to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 1979 of 06/09/23.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDerryHonda