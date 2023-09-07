Traffic & Travel: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following road traffic collision

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist on Clooney Road in Derry/Londonderry shortly after 9pm last night, Wednesday September 6

Emergency services attended the scene, in the vicinity of the airport roundabout. The male rider of a blue Honda bike was taken to hospital by NIAS for treatment of his injuries, including to his leg, and where he remains today.

Sergeant McGurk said: "I want to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who stopped at the scene to help. I am also appealing to anyone who was on Clooney Road, and who witnessed what occurred or captured dash cam footage of what happened to get in touch with us."

