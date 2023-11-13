Traffic & Travel: Orange weather warning suspended for Northern Ireland - highest winds have passed - Yellow warning remains in place
There were two weather warnings in place for Northern Ireland.
On Sunday morning the Met Office extended their previously issued yellow warning to cover all parts of Northern Ireland.
That warning was updated to an Orange warning for wind for large parts of counties Armagh and Down.
That orange warning has been cancelled ahead of time
The Met Office advised
Storm Debi is like to bring very strong and disruptive winds to southeast Northern Ireland on Monday morning
What to expect
Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life
Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, and ferry services are affected
Some roads and bridges likely to close
There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
The Orange warning for wind expires at 12noon today, Monday 13 with the yellow warning for wind and rain continuing until 2pm this afternoon
