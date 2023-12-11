Traffic & Travel: Police appeal for information following serious RTC in Comber
Shortly before 2pm, it was reported that a grey Ford Transit van and a black Seat Leon were involved in the incident.
A young child was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but remains in a stable condition.
A man in his 60s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s were all taken to hospital for their injuries.
The Belfast Road was closed between the fire station and the roundabout, but reopened following the incident.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 902 08/12/23.
