Traffic & Travel: Police appeal for information following serious RTC in Comber

Police are appealing for information following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at the Belfast Road, Comber on Friday 8th December.

Shortly before 2pm, it was reported that a grey Ford Transit van and a black Seat Leon were involved in the incident.

A young child was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but remains in a stable condition.

A man in his 60s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s were all taken to hospital for their injuries.

The Belfast Road was closed between the fire station and the roundabout, but reopened following the incident.