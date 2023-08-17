News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Police appeal for witnesses following 'hit-and-run' collision in Coleraine

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Portstewart Road in Coleraine last night, Wednesday, 16th August
By Michael Cousins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

Inspector Brogan said: “Following a report made to police at around 7.20pm, officers attended the scene where it is believed that a blue BMW 5 series car collided head-on with a blue Vauxhall Astra car, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

“When officers arrived, there was no-one in the blue BMW car, but found a man and a woman located in the blue Astra, with the driver having to be taken to hospital for his injuries.

“Thankfully the man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, but this collision could have been a lot worse.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the identity of those involved, but at this stage we are treating this as a hit-and-run road traffic collision.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information about the movements of a blue BMW 5 series vehicle prior to the collision, including dash cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1912 of 16/08/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

Related topics:Coleraine PoliceColeraineBMW