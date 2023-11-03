The Parades Commision list a number of planned parades in the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police said ‘Motorists and members of the public are advised to anticipate some disruption to traffic in south Belfast this Saturday, November 4, due to a planned protest and parade in the area.

The parade will begin at 12pm leaving from University Square with participants making their way from this location along University Road, Malone Road to Stranmillis Road and Danesfort Park. It is expected to end at around 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers will be on the ground to monitor the protest and to assist with the flow of traffic. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Traffic disruption expected

The Parades Commission lists a parade by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign starting at 12:00.

The expected number of participants is listed as 3000 with 1000 expected supporters.