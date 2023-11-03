All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Police are advising road users of potential traffic disruption in Belfast during planned parade

The Parades Commision list a number of planned parades in the area
By Michael Cousins
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
The police said ‘Motorists and members of the public are advised to anticipate some disruption to traffic in south Belfast this Saturday, November 4, due to a planned protest and parade in the area.

The parade will begin at 12pm leaving from University Square with participants making their way from this location along University Road, Malone Road to Stranmillis Road and Danesfort Park. It is expected to end at around 2pm.

Officers will be on the ground to monitor the protest and to assist with the flow of traffic. To avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Traffic disruption expectedTraffic disruption expected
The Parades Commission lists a parade by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign starting at 12:00.

The expected number of participants is listed as 3000 with 1000 expected supporters.

LOL No 1551 Glengormley Purple Star, ##AA Veterans Support## and the Royal British Legion are also listed as having events in the city on Saturday

