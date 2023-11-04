Traffic & Travel: Police have confirmed that a man has died following an overnight road traffic collision - road remains closed
Police can confirm that a man has died following a four vehicle road traffic collision on Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am this morning, Saturday 4th November.
8 people have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist enquiries, is asked to contact police at Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 104 of 04/11/23.
The road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.