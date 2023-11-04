The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Gosford Road, Markethill

Police can confirm that a man has died following a four vehicle road traffic collision on Gosford Road in Markethill at approximately 1.20am this morning, Saturday 4th November.

8 people have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist enquiries, is asked to contact police at Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 104 of 04/11/23.