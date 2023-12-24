Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in south Belfast on Tuesday December 26, due to a football match.

A planned match between Linfield and Glentoran is due to take place at Windsor Park, kicking off at 3pm, while bargain-hunters will also be in the area attending the Boxing Day sales.

Supporters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area

A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

The areas around Windsor Park are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these by-laws should be complied with at all times.