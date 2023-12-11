All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Police have named the man in his 30s who died following single-vehicle road traffic collision in County Antrim

Man who died in Armoy road crash named
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 09:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed a man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Armoy on Sunday evening, 10th December

He was 34-year-old Michael Scally from the Ballycastle area

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Miller-Devlin from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.30pm of a collision within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road, involving a silver Peugeot 207.

Michael ScallyMichael Scally
Michael Scally

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

“Local diversions were in place for a time however the road has since reopened to traffic. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1912 10/12/23.”

Related topics:Police