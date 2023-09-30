Traffic & Travel: Police have warned of disruption to travel today due to a planned protest parade
The zones of 100-150m are at entrances to Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Causeway, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.
(PSNI will advise pro-life parade in Portadown against intruding into new 'safe access zone' at Craigavon Area Hospital – or face arrest)
Police have said road users are advised to anticipate disruption in Portadown this afternoon.
The parade will form up on Church Street, before making its way along Market Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Lurgan Road to the hospital roundabout, returning to Church Street to disperse.
The disruption is expected to occur between 1pm and 4:30pm with police officers on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic.
Police advise road users seek an alternative route, where possible, to avoid potential delays