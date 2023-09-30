The disruption will take place between 1pm and 4:30pm on Saturday September 30

The zones of 100-150m are at entrances to Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Causeway, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have said road users are advised to anticipate disruption in Portadown this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will form up on Church Street, before making its way along Market Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Lurgan Road to the hospital roundabout, returning to Church Street to disperse.

The disruption is expected to occur between 1pm and 4:30pm with police officers on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic.