Traffic & Travel: Police issue appeal for information following multi vehicle RTC
Police have said:
We are appealing for witnesses regarding a road traffic collision on the M1 between Lurgan and Moira at around 7.15am on Tuesday November 18, involving multiple vehicles.
Did you witness this collision, or the events leading up to it? If so, please call us on 101 (ref CW 209, 28.11.23)
It is believed up to six vehicles were involved.
Police had said,
Police had said ‘The M1 Eastbound between Lurgan and Moira is currently closed due to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.
Road users are asked to avoid the area if possible’