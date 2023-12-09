Traffic & Travel: Police make appeal after woman in her 20s, left in a critical condition following County antrim road traffic collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Lisnevenagh Road yesterday, Friday 8th December.
Sergeant Cochrane said: "We received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at around 12.15pm, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey BMW 430D.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIFRS and NIAS, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. A woman, aged in her 20s, is in a critical condition and a man, aged in his 30s, also received injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Lisnevenagh Road area around the time of the collision and who has dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 701 of 08/12/23.”