Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the Lisnevenagh Road yesterday, Friday 8th December.

Sergeant Cochrane said: "We received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at around 12.15pm, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey BMW 430D.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIFRS and NIAS, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. A woman, aged in her 20s, is in a critical condition and a man, aged in his 30s, also received injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

