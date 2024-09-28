Traffic & Travel: Police name 61 year old woman who died following Co Antrim crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a woman has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownabbey on Friday 27th September.
The woman has been named as 61-year-old Avril Seeds from the Newtownabbey area.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a collision involving two cars on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly Avril died at the scene.
“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to any witnesses or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 934 27/09/24.
“O’Neill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened following the collision.”
Guidance: The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.