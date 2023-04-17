Traffic & travel restrictions in south Belfast as Good Friday Agreement anniversary events get under way
The PSNI have warned there are currently some traffic and parking restrictions in south Belfast.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
In a statement they said that University Square is closed to through traffic and there are parking restrictions in place in the area around Queen’s University, clearly marked by no-parking cones.
Drivers who have parked illegally on Elmwood Avenue should return and remove their vehicles immediately.
Any vehicles parked in clearly designated no-parking areas may be removed at the owner’s expense.