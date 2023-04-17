News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & travel restrictions in south Belfast as Good Friday Agreement anniversary events get under way

The PSNI have warned there are currently some traffic and parking restrictions in south Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

In a statement they said that University Square is closed to through traffic and there are parking restrictions in place in the area around Queen’s University, clearly marked by no-parking cones.

Drivers who have parked illegally on Elmwood Avenue should return and remove their vehicles immediately.

Any vehicles parked in clearly designated no-parking areas may be removed at the owner’s expense.

