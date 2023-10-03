Traffic & Travel: Road closed after two vehicle collision
The Portaferry Road in Newtownards is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:15 BST
A statement from the PSNI says that ‘diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey’.
Earlier there were delays on the A1 Northbound this morning approaching the Hillsborough Road Roundabout and on towards Sprucefield.
According to @TrafficwatchNI there is a ‘lane restriction’ with a NI Water water main burst in area.