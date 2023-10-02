News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Traffic & Travel: Road closed during commuting period following road traffic collision

Police have advised that a road has been closed
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Moira Road in Hillsborough has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.

Police are advising motorists to use alternative routes for their journey

Updates as available

Related topics:PoliceHillsborough