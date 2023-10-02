Traffic & Travel: Road closed during commuting period following road traffic collision
Police have advised that a road has been closed
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 08:41 BST- 1 min read
The Moira Road in Hillsborough has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
Police are advising motorists to use alternative routes for their journey
