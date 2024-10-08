Traffic & Travel: Road closed following two vehicle RTC
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
NI Policing & Safety have advised a road has been closed following an RTC
They said, ‘The Armagh Road in Moy is closed at the junctions with the Blackwatertown Road and the Charlemont Road due to a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon, Tuesday October 8
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the journey.
Updates as available
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.