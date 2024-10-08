Traffic & Travel: Road closed following two vehicle RTC

By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
NI Policing & Safety have advised a road has been closed following an RTC

They said, ‘The Armagh Road in Moy is closed at the junctions with the Blackwatertown Road and the Charlemont Road due to a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon, Tuesday October 8

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the journey.

Updates as available

Related topics:RTCMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice