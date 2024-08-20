Traffic & Travel: Road closed in both directions due to gas leak - diversions in place
Police have said diversions are in place and delays are expected.
The Ballinderry Road in Lisburn is closed in both directions between Enterprise Court and Ballycreen Drive due to a gas leak in the area.
Diversions are in place and delays are expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.