Traffic & Travel: Road closed in both directions due to gas leak - diversions in place

By Michael Cousins
Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:19 BST
Police have said diversions are in place and delays are expected.

The Ballinderry Road in Lisburn is closed in both directions between Enterprise Court and Ballycreen Drive due to a gas leak in the area.

Diversions are in place and delays are expected.

