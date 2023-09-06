News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Road closed overnight remains shut to traffic following Road Traffic Collision

The road was closed following an RTC on Tuesday afternoon
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
The Downpatrick Road outside Killough remains closed to traffic due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place. police advise motorists seek an alternative route for their journey.

More information as available

