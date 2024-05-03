Traffic & Travel: Road closed this morning due to traffic collision

The police have given details of a road closed this morning
By Michael Cousins
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:08 BST
The Hilltown Road, Mayobridge is closed between the Edentrumley Road and Mayobridge following a road traffic collision this morning (Friday 3rd May).

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Udates as available

