Traffic & Travel: Road now reopened after road traffic collision in Moira

Road users have been advised that the Lisburn Road in Moira, which was closed in one direction earlier today following a road traffic collision, has now reopened.

The news was issued by the PSNI around an hour after an earlier statement advising road users that the Lisburn Road in Moira had been closed in the direction of Moira following a road traffic collision close to the junction with Hillsborough Road.

The statement asks motorists to ‘please exercise caution and seek an alternative route for your journey where possible’.

It comes after @TrafficwatchNI issued advice about long delays on the A3 Lurgan and Lisburn Roads due to a road traffic collision close to the Hillsborough Road.

The post on @TrafficwatchNI adds that PSNI are attending.

The post says: “#Moira A3 Lisburn Road is currently closed in direction of Moira following RTC collision close to Jct Hillsborough Road.

"Lengthy delays on the A3 Lisburn and Lurgan Roads. Police advising to seek an alternative route for your journey where possible”.

Meanwhile an overnight lane closure on A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout will remain in place on Wednesday morning through the peak period, according to @TrafficwatchNI.

The post asks motorists to ‘please allow extra time for your journey’.