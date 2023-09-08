Traffic & Travel: Road reopens after being closed following 2 vehicle collision
Main route reopens following two vehicle RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Update: The Gosford Road Markethill has now reopened
Police have said ‘Part of the Gosford Road outside Markethill is currently closed due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
The closure is in place near Mullaghbrack Road with a diversion through Hamiltonsbawn. Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible’.
