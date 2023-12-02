Traffic & Travel: Road set to close as police investigate fatal road traffic collision
Traffic and travel on Saturday December 2 2023
Officers from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit will return to the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare on Sunday morning, 3rd December to carry out scene testing.
Closures will be in place on the road between its junctions with the Mill Road and the Ballynure Road between 8am and 12pm on Sunday December 3.
The A57 Templepatrick off slip will also be closed during this period. Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.
Signposted diversion will be in place