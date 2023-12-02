All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Road set to close as police investigate fatal road traffic collision

Traffic and travel on Saturday December 2 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 08:12 GMT
Officers from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit will return to the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare on Sunday morning, 3rd December to carry out scene testing.

Police are investigating a fatal RTC on the road on Sunday May 7 2023.

Closures will be in place on the road between its junctions with the Mill Road and the Ballynure Road between 8am and 12pm on Sunday December 3.

The A57 Templepatrick off slip will also be closed during this period. Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles.

Signposted diversion will be in place

