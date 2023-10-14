News you can trust since 1737
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on Monday 22nd May, are to return to the scene tomorrow, Sunday 15th October.
By Michael Cousins
Published 14th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Police the investigating the RTC on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee, on Monday 22nd May, are to return to the scene on Sunday 15th October.

The road will be closed between seven am and four pm, with very limited access for residents in the area.

Road closures will be in place, and motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid the area, and seek alternative routes for their journeys to Donaghadee and / or Newtownards.

A 26-year-old man, Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area, sadly passed away following the two-vehicle road traffic collision