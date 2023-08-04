Traffic & Travel: Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Newtownabbey this evening
Police have advised road users to anticipate traffic disruption in Newtownabbey this evening, Friday 4th August, due to Mallusk Harriers holding their annual 5 Mile Road Race.
The race will take in Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey from Sealstown Road to Scullions Road; Hydepark Road to Sealstown Road and Sealstown Road from Boghill Road to Mallusk. Road Closures will be in place from 7pm to 8.30pm to facilitate all involved.
Police will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, police advise motorists to seek an alternative route where possible.