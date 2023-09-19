Traffic & Travel: Road which was closed as police and other emergency services assisted at one-vehicle road traffic collision has reopened
Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision
By Michael Cousins
Published 19th Sep 2023, 07:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:46 BST
Traffic and travel update: Road now reopened
The incident is ongoing on the on the Upper Road, Greenisland.
The road is closed at the junction of Troopers Lane and the filling station, and local diversions are in place.
Please seek an alternative route.
Updates as available.
PSNI Road Policing have this morning urged road users to reduce speed and drive with extra caution given this morning’s wet road conditions.
Heavy rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in many areas.