Traffic & Travel: Roads closed this morning as strong wind brings down trees

By Michael Cousins
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 12:22 BST
Traffic Watch NI have reported roads blocked by fallen trees

The first report stated ‘Road Users are advised of a fallen tree partially blocking the road on Malone Road between Taughmonagh and House of Sport RBT.

Please approach with caution. Please allow extra time for your journey.

It was then reported that the Somerton Road, Belfast has been closed from Fortwilliam Park to Lansdowne Road due to a fallen tree.Alternative routes advised.

It has also been reported that a tree down on Carmavy Road Antrim

Updates as available

