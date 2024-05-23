Traffic & Travel: Roads closed this morning as strong wind brings down trees
Traffic Watch NI have reported roads blocked by fallen trees
The first report stated ‘Road Users are advised of a fallen tree partially blocking the road on Malone Road between Taughmonagh and House of Sport RBT.
Please approach with caution. Please allow extra time for your journey.
It was then reported that the Somerton Road, Belfast has been closed from Fortwilliam Park to Lansdowne Road due to a fallen tree.Alternative routes advised.
It has also been reported that a tree down on Carmavy Road Antrim
Updates as available
