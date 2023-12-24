Traffic & Travel: Route closed on Christmas Eve following RTC
Traffic and travel on Christmas Eve
Motorists are advised that the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, is closed at the junction with Monkstown Avenue due to a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place; however you should seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.
Updates as available
