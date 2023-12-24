All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Route closed on Christmas Eve following RTC

Traffic and travel on Christmas Eve
By Michael Cousins
Published 24th Dec 2023, 17:44 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists are advised that the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, is closed at the junction with Monkstown Avenue due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place; however you should seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

Updates as available

Related topics:MotoristsNewtownabbeyDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.