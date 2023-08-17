Traffic & Travel: Route closed this morning following serious Road Traffic Collision
Police advise motorist take alternative routes
By Michael Cousins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
The Blackpark Road, Toomebridge, is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
Police and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff are at the scene, and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.
More information as available