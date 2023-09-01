News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Rural route closed due to a road traffic collision - diversions advised

Roads policing have advised alternative routes following RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:55 BST

Police said ‘The Saintfield Road in Ballygowan is currently closed at the junctions of Ravara Road, Vestry Road and Manse Road due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible’.

More information as available

