Traffic & Travel: Section of busy commercial area closed as Fire Service deal with a blaze
Police have issued advice to motorists
The Fire Service are currently dealing with a fire in the Queens Court area of Londonderry.
A section of the Strand Road has been closed between the police station and Lower Clarendon Street.
A statement from the PSNI asks motorists to follow police diversions.