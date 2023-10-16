News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Traffic & Travel: Section of busy commercial area closed as Fire Service deal with a blaze

Police have issued advice to motorists
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Fire Service are currently dealing with a fire in the Queens Court area of Londonderry.

A section of the Strand Road has been closed between the police station and Lower Clarendon Street.

A statement from the PSNI asks motorists to follow police diversions.

Related topics:TrafficTravelFire servicePSNI