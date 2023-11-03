Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the serious one vehicle road traffic collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the Macosquin area on Thursday afternoon, 2nd November.

Inspector Craig said: “Shortly after 12:50pm, police received and responded to a report of that a teenage girl had been struck by car on the Dunhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Traffic & Travel: Teenage girl in hospital in a critical condition after being struck by car - police appeal for witnesses

“She remains there in a critical condition at this time.

“The Dunhill Road was closed for a period of time following the collision, but has since reopened to traffic.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact police.