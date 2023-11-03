All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Teenage girl in hospital in a critical condition after being struck by car - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the serious one vehicle road traffic collision
By Michael Cousins
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:57 GMT
Police in Coleraine are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the Macosquin area on Thursday afternoon, 2nd November.

Inspector Craig said: “Shortly after 12:50pm, police received and responded to a report of that a teenage girl had been struck by car on the Dunhill Road.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

“She remains there in a critical condition at this time.

“The Dunhill Road was closed for a period of time following the collision, but has since reopened to traffic.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact police.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 740 of 02/11/23.”

