Traffic & Travel: The full available list of Northern Ireland roads still impacted by Storm Debi
Last updated:14/11/2023 09:43:46
The following roads remain impacted by surface water flooding today.
Belfast
C0269 Gilnahirk Road - will remain closed until further notice
B0170 Belmont Road - passable with care
B0505 Holywood Road - passable with care
U0501 North Bank - passable with care
U0510 Drumcairn Close - passable with care
Lisburn / Castlereagh - last update 16:30 Mon
St James Road (closed due to flooding)
Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)
Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)
Blaris Road (closed due to flooding)
Nut Hill Road (closed due to flooding)
Limehill Road (passable with care)
Co Down
A20 Portaferry Road between Newtownards and Portaferry is closed due to flooding.
Castlewellan - Significant flooding on Bann rd - Passable with care though road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.
ays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.
Co Tyrone
B520_40 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland at Kingsrow closed due to flooding
Elsewhere fallen trees have affected :-
Greater Belfast
REOPENED Belfast - Creighton's Road is closed in both directions between Old Golf Course Road Roundabout and Twinbrook Roundabout due to a fallen tree (last update 17:00)
Co Down
Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree
Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked
A2 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint. Road partially obstructed.
Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.
Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh
Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree
Co Antrim
Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd
Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete
Island Road Lower, Ballycarry
Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.
Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.
Shore Rd near Magheramorne Railway Stn, partially obstructed
Co Armagh
C161 Farlough Road - Portadown - 1 lane closed due to fallen tree.
Co Fermanagh
Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.
Dublin Road, Enniskillen. Near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.
Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.
Derrylin Road, Ballyanaleck, Enniskillen. Road partially obstructed.
Derryad Road, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen. Road fully obstructed at public jetty