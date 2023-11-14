All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: The full available list of Northern Ireland roads still impacted by Storm Debi

The list of roads which are still closed or passable with care
By Michael Cousins
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last updated:14/11/2023 09:43:46

The following roads remain impacted by surface water flooding today.

Belfast

Most Popular

C0269 Gilnahirk Road - will remain closed until further notice

B0170 Belmont Road - passable with care

B0505 Holywood Road - passable with care

U0501 North Bank - passable with care

Clean up underway as the Glenarm is currently closed due to a landslide in the area. Diversions are currently in place via the Dickeystown Road and officers are in the area directing traffic.Clean up underway as the Glenarm is currently closed due to a landslide in the area. Diversions are currently in place via the Dickeystown Road and officers are in the area directing traffic.
Clean up underway as the Glenarm is currently closed due to a landslide in the area. Diversions are currently in place via the Dickeystown Road and officers are in the area directing traffic.

U0510 Drumcairn Close - passable with care

Lisburn / Castlereagh - last update 16:30 Mon

St James Road (closed due to flooding)

Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)

Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)

Blaris Road (closed due to flooding)

Nut Hill Road (closed due to flooding)

Limehill Road (passable with care)

Co Down

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A20 Portaferry Road between Newtownards and Portaferry is closed due to flooding.

Castlewellan - Significant flooding on Bann rd - Passable with care though road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

ays Corner Road, Katesbridge. Road partially obstructed.

Co Tyrone

B520_40 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland at Kingsrow closed due to flooding

Elsewhere fallen trees have affected :-

Greater Belfast

REOPENED Belfast - Creighton's Road is closed in both directions between Old Golf Course Road Roundabout and Twinbrook Roundabout due to a fallen tree (last update 17:00)

Co Down

Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to a fallen tree

Crieve Road, Newry. Road fully blocked

A2 Rostrevor Road, Warrenpoint. Road partially obstructed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ballyintemple Road, Newry. Just past Callieveigh Castle Hotel. Road fully blocked.

Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh

Derryleckagh Road Closed due to fallen tree

Co Antrim

Old Portglenone Rd near Garvaghy Rd

Woodside Rd near Moore's Concrete

Island Road Lower, Ballycarry

Ballee Road West, Ballymena. Road partially obstructed.

Macfin Road, Ballymoney. Close to level crossing. Passable with care.

Shore Rd near Magheramorne Railway Stn, partially obstructed

Co Armagh

C161 Farlough Road - Portadown - 1 lane closed due to fallen tree.

Co Fermanagh

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Killycarnan Road, Newtownbutler. Road completely obstructed.

Dublin Road, Enniskillen. Near Killyhevlin Ind Est. Road fully blocked.

Carrowkeel Road, Lisbellaw. Road fully obstructed.

Derrylin Road, Ballyanaleck, Enniskillen. Road partially obstructed.

Derryad Road, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen. Road fully obstructed at public jetty

Related topics:TrafficNorthern Ireland