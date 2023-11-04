Traffic & Travel: The full list of roads currently closed in Northern Ireland on Saturday following flooding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The following road closures are in place after the recent weather warnings.
Co Down
Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.
Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.
A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.
Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is now passable with care between Maybridge and Hilltown
Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.
Scarva - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey
Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.
Newry - Greenan Road, Poyntpass is closed from:- Rockmeeting Road to Blackridge Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. (20:26)
Helens Bay - The Bridge Road has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.
River burst banks.
Castlewellan : Magheramayo road Flooding
Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert colapse and road slip
Banbridge:- Riley street closed at the junction with Downshire Road at mini roudabout due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
A27 Dublin Road, Castlewellan closed due to flooding. Is now re-opened
A25 Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick is closed at the leisure centre and entrance to Rathkeltair Car Park.
Robbery Road (closed due to flooding)
Dunygarton Road (closed due to flooding)
St James Road (closed due to flooding)
Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)
Listullycurran Road (closed due to flooding)
Newtownards Road, Bangor at Fire Station. Flooding
A2 Newcastle Road North of Kilkeel. Bridge in dangerous condition.
B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Damaged parapet wall.
B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations.
U1225 Milltown Road, Waringstown – Passable with care.
U1268 Maygannon Lane, donaghcloney - closed due to flooding
U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding
Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)
River Road, Lambeg (closed due to flooding)
A7 Belfast Road, Downpatrick between the Finnebrogue Road junction and the Belfast Road Roundabout, Downpatrick
U0166 Inch Abbey Road, Downpatrick.
Woodgrange Road Downpatrick has been close to flooding from the Loughinisland Road junction to the Drumcullen Road junction
B180 Bryanford Avenue, Newcastle is closed for the Bryansford Road Roundabout to the Shimna Road junction due flooding. Pumping operation in progress at this location.
Callan River burst banks.
River Callan burst banks.
C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.
C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.
Downpatrick: The C280 Quoile Road Downpatrick has been closed from its junction with the Old Belfast Road (A22) to Quoile Brae.
Leapoges Road and Dromara Road / Black Bog Road closed due to flooding.
The A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick Road outside the Cricket Club is closed at the A22 Old Belfast Road junction
The U174 Old Belfast Road, Saintfield has been closed due to flooding.
C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.
C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.
· C0161 Derryanvil Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.
U1352 Park Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, properties affected.
Co Armagh
C180 Cloveneden Rd closed near Cockle Hill junction – carriageway collapsed road not safe for traffic
B7 Moneyslane Road - Down to one lane, under TTM/lights due to damage caused by water causing damage at two locations. Contractors on site planning to complete repairs and re-open both lanes.
U4037 Lagangreen Road, Dromore - closed this morning between Leapoges Road and Dromara Road/Black Bog Road due to flooding
U1268 Moygannon Lane, Donaghcloney - closed due to flooding.
U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding.
U1350 Ashgrove Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, 20 properties affected.
B2 Charlestown Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.
U1352 Park Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, properties affected.
U1306 Brackagh Moss Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.
B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Closed due to damage/collapse of a section of masonry retaining/parapet wall that has collapsed into the adjacent river. Road closed between Old Mill Road junction to Lisnagade Road junction.
B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.
U1225 Milltown Road, Waringstown – Passable with care.
Co Antrim
Dunadry Rd and Steeple Rd at M2 bridge all closed
Co Tyrone
Derrygally Way road, Moy – Road Closed Due to flood
Other sites being checked and a significant number of other roads in the area are impacted but passable with care.