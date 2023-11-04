Traffic & Travel: The full list of roads currently closed in Northern Ireland on Saturday following flooding

The updated list at 1am as supplied by trafficwatchNI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following road closures are in place after the recent weather warnings.

Co Down

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding scenes in Downpatrick as businesses damaged. Picture By: Arthur Allison: PacemakerPress.

Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is now passable with care between Maybridge and Hilltown

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

Scarva - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry - Greenan Road, Poyntpass is closed from:- Rockmeeting Road to Blackridge Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. (20:26)

Helens Bay - The Bridge Road has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.

River burst banks.

Castlewellan : Magheramayo road Flooding

Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert colapse and road slip

Banbridge:- Riley street closed at the junction with Downshire Road at mini roudabout due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

A27 Dublin Road, Castlewellan closed due to flooding. Is now re-opened

A25 Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick is closed at the leisure centre and entrance to Rathkeltair Car Park.

Robbery Road (closed due to flooding)

Dunygarton Road (closed due to flooding)

St James Road (closed due to flooding)

Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)

Listullycurran Road (closed due to flooding)

Newtownards Road, Bangor at Fire Station. Flooding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A2 Newcastle Road North of Kilkeel. Bridge in dangerous condition.

B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Damaged parapet wall.

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations.

U1225 Milltown Road, Waringstown – Passable with care.

U1268 Maygannon Lane, donaghcloney - closed due to flooding

U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding

Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)

River Road, Lambeg (closed due to flooding)

A7 Belfast Road, Downpatrick between the Finnebrogue Road junction and the Belfast Road Roundabout, Downpatrick

U0166 Inch Abbey Road, Downpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodgrange Road Downpatrick has been close to flooding from the Loughinisland Road junction to the Drumcullen Road junction

B180 Bryanford Avenue, Newcastle is closed for the Bryansford Road Roundabout to the Shimna Road junction due flooding. Pumping operation in progress at this location.

Callan River burst banks.

River Callan burst banks.

C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.

C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.

Downpatrick: The C280 Quoile Road Downpatrick has been closed from its junction with the Old Belfast Road (A22) to Quoile Brae.

Leapoges Road and Dromara Road / Black Bog Road closed due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick Road outside the Cricket Club is closed at the A22 Old Belfast Road junction

The U174 Old Belfast Road, Saintfield has been closed due to flooding.

C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.

C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.

· C0161 Derryanvil Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

U1352 Park Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, properties affected.

Co Armagh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C180 Cloveneden Rd closed near Cockle Hill junction – carriageway collapsed road not safe for traffic

B7 Moneyslane Road - Down to one lane, under TTM/lights due to damage caused by water causing damage at two locations. Contractors on site planning to complete repairs and re-open both lanes.

U4037 Lagangreen Road, Dromore - closed this morning between Leapoges Road and Dromara Road/Black Bog Road due to flooding

U1268 Moygannon Lane, Donaghcloney - closed due to flooding.

U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U1350 Ashgrove Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, 20 properties affected.

B2 Charlestown Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

U1352 Park Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, properties affected.

U1306 Brackagh Moss Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Closed due to damage/collapse of a section of masonry retaining/parapet wall that has collapsed into the adjacent river. Road closed between Old Mill Road junction to Lisnagade Road junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.

U1225 Milltown Road, Waringstown – Passable with care.

Co Antrim

Dunadry Rd and Steeple Rd at M2 bridge all closed

Co Tyrone

Derrygally Way road, Moy – Road Closed Due to flood