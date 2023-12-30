All Sections
Traffic & Travel: The man who died after a road traffic collision in Mayobridge has been named

Joe Rooney, 45, who was from the Mayobridge area, and formerly of Rostrevor, died following a road traffic collision in the Mayobridge area early on Friday December 29
By Michael Cousins
Published 30th Dec 2023, 16:35 GMT
PSNI Sergeant Green said: "Shortly after 6am, police received a report of a collision at Hilltown Road involving a male pedestrian and a grey coloured Audi A4.

Joe, who was the pedestrian, sadly passed away at the scene.

“The road was closed for a period of time but re-opened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 29/12/23.”

