Flooding

Road closures due to flooding

Co Down

Motorists battling threw the floods in Belfast earlier this week

A2 Killowen Road is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place (07:14)

Moyad Road, Kilkeel is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place.

Mound Road, passable with care

Co Antrim

Blaris road in Lisburn is closed due to flooding, Local diversions are in place,

Nutts Corner Roundabout, Passable with care.

Donaghadee

Early reports that A2 Warren Road, Donaghadee is impassable due to flooding.

Car abandoned on Bangor bound lane.

Also fog affecting roads in area.

South Belfast

Reports of flooding, reduced road width Upper Malone near Mary Peters Track - expect delays

Newtownabbey

A2 Shore Road towards Station Road Roundabout - report of a road traffic collision on Belfast bound side dual carriageway near Technical College heading towards Rushpark Roundabout - queuing back to Stn Rd J town

North Down

A2 Belfast Road leaving Bangor - Springhill to Ballyrobert

Omagh

The traffic signals on either end of the narrow bridge on Dublin Road / Irishtown Road are not working this morning. Actioned for repair until then approach with care and be prepared to STOP/Give Way - a bit of given and take required at this location (06:40)

Belfast

In the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:-

M1 citybound J8 Blaris through to Lisburn Road Motorway Services

M2 - Greencastle through to Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York Street

A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout

Bangor

Flooding at bridge Ballysallagh Rd outside Bangor. Cars struggling to get through, some turning around. Also some cars stopped at the side of the road

Railways

Due to an earlier train fault, train services are subject to delays and disruption this morning.

08:03 Great Victoria Street to Lisburn due 08:19 will be cancelled.This is due to an earlier train fault.

PSNI Armagh Banbridge Craigavon

Police are advising motorists to take extra care tonight on the roads due to flooding.

Please avoid the area of the A1, Halfway Road and Lurgan Road, Banbridge due to heavy flooding.

If you have to travel these routes then please exercise extreme caution.