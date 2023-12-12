Traffic & Travel: These are the roads currently affected by flooding following overnight rain
Flooding
Road closures due to flooding
Co Down
A2 Killowen Road is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place (07:14)
Moyad Road, Kilkeel is closed due to flooding, diversion is in place.
Mound Road, passable with care
Co Antrim
Blaris road in Lisburn is closed due to flooding, Local diversions are in place,
Nutts Corner Roundabout, Passable with care.
Donaghadee
Early reports that A2 Warren Road, Donaghadee is impassable due to flooding.
Car abandoned on Bangor bound lane.
Also fog affecting roads in area.
South Belfast
Reports of flooding, reduced road width Upper Malone near Mary Peters Track - expect delays
Newtownabbey
A2 Shore Road towards Station Road Roundabout - report of a road traffic collision on Belfast bound side dual carriageway near Technical College heading towards Rushpark Roundabout - queuing back to Stn Rd J town
North Down
A2 Belfast Road leaving Bangor - Springhill to Ballyrobert
Omagh
The traffic signals on either end of the narrow bridge on Dublin Road / Irishtown Road are not working this morning. Actioned for repair until then approach with care and be prepared to STOP/Give Way - a bit of given and take required at this location (06:40)
Belfast
In the Greater Belfast area traffic busy on the following routes:-
M1 citybound J8 Blaris through to Lisburn Road Motorway Services
M2 - Greencastle through to Nelson Street
A12 Westlink towards York Street
A1 Northbound approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout
Bangor
Flooding at bridge Ballysallagh Rd outside Bangor. Cars struggling to get through, some turning around. Also some cars stopped at the side of the road
Railways
Due to an earlier train fault, train services are subject to delays and disruption this morning.
08:03 Great Victoria Street to Lisburn due 08:19 will be cancelled.This is due to an earlier train fault.
PSNI Armagh Banbridge Craigavon
Police are advising motorists to take extra care tonight on the roads due to flooding.
Please avoid the area of the A1, Halfway Road and Lurgan Road, Banbridge due to heavy flooding.
If you have to travel these routes then please exercise extreme caution.
