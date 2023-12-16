Traffic & Travel: Traffic restrictions in place ahead of Ulster Rugby game at the Kingspan Stadium
South / East Belfast -
The roads listed below, in the vicinity of the Kingspan Stadium, will have road closures to facilitate an Ulster Rugby Match on:-
Saturday 16 December 2023 from 12:00 to 23:59
Shelbourne Road
Onslow Gardens
Onslow Parade
Haddington Gardens
Hughes Court
Ardenlee Parade
Mount Merrion Avenue - Cregagh Road to Knockbreda Road
No waiting cones denoting Parking restrictions, for the build-up of traffic in the area and duration of the match.
Access maintained for residents and emergency services.
Co Londonderry –
The A6 Dual Carriageway, Castledawson (by-pass) will have a lane closure in place from A6 Castledawson Roundabout to C558 Belshill Road off-slip
Commencing: Monday 18 December 2023 at 09:15 hrs To: Friday 22 December 2023 at 16:00 hrs
This closure will operate daily for 5 days
This closure is required for: Replacement of damaged safety fencing
Delays possible please allow extra time for your journey at these times
Moneyreagh
The contractor has made significant progress implementing this scheme and the initial programme has been revised below: -
A carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on A23 Moneyreagh Road, Moneyreagh will commence on Monday 11 September 2023.
The resurfacing scheme, which extends 100 metres south of Knockbracken Road / Gransha Road junction to Hillsborough Road, will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.
To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement the works in two separate phases.
Phase 1 – 100 metres south of Knockbracken Road / Gransha Road junction to the re-aligned Hillsborough Road will require weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday 11 September 2023 until Tuesday 5 December 2023, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm.
Phase 2 – re-aligned Hillsborough Road to the south side of the original Hillsborough Road junction will require weekday lane closures (using 4 Way Traffic Control) from Monday 13 November 2023 until Friday 22 December 2023, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm. A continuous weekend road closure to facilitate carriageway resurfacing from Saturday 2 December 2023 at 7.00am until Sunday 3 December 2023 at 7.00pm has been postponed, a new date for these works to be confirmed.
During these times, a signed diversionary route will be in place using the A7 Belfast Road / Saintfield Road - A24 Saintfield Road - A55 Upper Knockbreda Road - A23 Ballygowan Road and vice versa, with local access available using B178 Hillsborough Road / Comber Road where operations permit. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.
The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.
Subject to favourable weather conditions, all work will be completed by 22 December 2023 however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.
All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.
