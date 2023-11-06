Traffic & Travel UPDATED 12noon: The full list of roads currently showing as being closed as stated by trafficwatchNI

The following road closures are in place after the recent weather warnings

Co Down

A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

A27 Dublin Road, Castlewellan closed due to flooding. Is now re-opened.

A25 Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick is closed at the leisure centre and entrance to Rathkeltair Car Park.

A2 Newcastle Road North of Kilkeel. Bridge in dangerous condition.

Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)

Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert colapse and road slip

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Banbridge:- Riley street closed at the junction with Downshire Road at mini roudabout due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Callan River burst banks.

Castlewellan : Magheramayo road Flooding.

C0161 Derryanvil Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

Dunygarton Road (closed due to flooding)

Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

Inch Abbey Road, Downpatrick.

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Damaged parapet wall.

Leapoges Road and Dromara Road / Black Bog Road closed due to flooding.

Listullycurran Road (closed due to flooding)

Maygannon Lane, donaghcloney - closed due to flooding

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is now passable with care between Maybridge and Hilltown

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry - Greenan Road, Poyntpass is closed from:- Rockmeeting Road to Blackridge Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. (20:26)

Old Belfast Road, Saintfield has been closed due to flooding.

Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)

Park Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, properties affected.

Robbery Road (closed due to flooding)

Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding

River Road, Lambeg (closed due to flooding)

Scarva - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

St James Road (closed due to flooding)

C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.

Co Armagh

C180 Cloveneden Rd remains closed near Cockle Hill junction – carriageway collapsed road not safe for traffic (last update Sun 5 Nov 23 @16:00)

B7 Moneyslane Road - Down to one lane, under TTM/lights due to damage caused by water causing damage at two locations. Contractors on site planning to complete repairs and re-open both lanes.

U4037 Lagangreen Road, Dromore - closed this morning between Leapoges Road and Dromara Road/Black Bog Road due to flooding

U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding.

U1350 Ashgrove Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, 20 properties affected.

B2 Charlestown Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

U1352 Park Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding, properties affected.

U1306 Brackagh Moss Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

Co Antrim