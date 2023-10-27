All Sections
Traffic & Travel updates: Roads closed due to landslide likely to remain so for some time - diversions in place

Police have issued traffic advice today (Friday 27)
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST
Road users are advised that the Coast Road, which was blocked earlier today by a landslide between Glenarm and Ballygally, is likely to remain impassable for some time.Diversions have been put in place on the Larne side towards Glenarm via Ballygally, Croft Road, Ballymullock Road, Deerpark Road and Shanes Hill Road; and on the Glenarm side towards Larne via the B97 Muney Road, Carnlough Road, through Broughshane village, Rathkeel Road and Shane's Hill Road.Please exercise caution due to difficult road conditions and show consideration for other road users.

Road users are advised that the Tromra Road, in Cushendall is currently impassable. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey

Northern Ireland Traffic & Travel October 27 2023

