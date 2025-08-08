Traffic& Travel: Woman and two children injured in road crash

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services

A woman and two children have been injured in a road crash in Co Down .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One vehicle was involved in the incident on the Downpatrick Road in Clough on Thursday .

Police said a woman and two children who had been in the car were taken to hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A report was received at approximately 6.10pm on Thursday evening , August 7 , of a collision involving a grey Volkswagon Polo," a police spokesperson said.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Medical attention was provided at the scene to three occupants of the car, a woman and two children.

"They were transported onward to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.