Traffic& Travel: Woman and two children injured in road crash
One vehicle was involved in the incident on the Downpatrick Road in Clough on Thursday .
Police said a woman and two children who had been in the car were taken to hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
"A report was received at approximately 6.10pm on Thursday evening , August 7 , of a collision involving a grey Volkswagon Polo," a police spokesperson said.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Medical attention was provided at the scene to three occupants of the car, a woman and two children.
"They were transported onward to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"Our investigation is under way, with inquiries ongoing. Anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1316 07/08/25."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.