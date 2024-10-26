Traffic & Travel: Woman dies in hospital following Co Tyrone road crash

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 26th Oct 2024, 12:19 BST
The Woodlough Road area in Dungannon
The Woodlough Road area in Dungannon
A woman has died in hospital following a road crash in Co Tyrone earlier this month.

Nora O'Hagan , 68, from the Cookstown area, was involved in a collision on the Woodlough Road in Dungannon on Wednesday October 16 .

She was taken to hospital following the incident, where police said she has since died.

PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said another woman and a man were taken to hospital with injuries following the same crash.

She said shortly after 4pm on October 16 , police officers and emergency workers attended a report of a collision involving a white Ford Transit and a grey Audi A4.

"The passenger of the car, 68-year-old Nora O'Hagan , who was from the Cookstown area, was taken to hospital where she has since passed away," she said.

"The female driver of the car and the male driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"Officers from the collision investigation unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

"Please call 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

