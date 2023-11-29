All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Yellow weather warning for ice currently in place for parts of Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th Nov 2023, 07:25 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 07:30 GMT
The warning came into place at 5:34am and runs until 10am this morning, November 29

The Met Office warns that icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions early this morning.

Particular care should be taken when travelling on untreated roads

Elsewhere the PSNI have advised that lanes one and two at the M3 Nelson Street offslip towards the Westlink in Belfast are blocked this morning, Wednesday 29th November, following a road traffic collision.

Motorists should expect delays.

Updates as available

