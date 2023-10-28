All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Yet another yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland

The latest warning follows on from a previous warning which expires at 12noon Saturday
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Yellow warning of rain

Areas affected: The southern half of Northern Ireland will be impacted

Starts: 21:00 BST on Sat October 28

Ends: 12:00 GMT on Sun October 29

Frequent and heavy showers may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

