Traffic & Travel: Yet another yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland
The latest warning follows on from a previous warning which expires at 12noon Saturday
Yellow warning of rain
Areas affected: The southern half of Northern Ireland will be impacted
Starts: 21:00 BST on Sat October 28
Ends: 12:00 GMT on Sun October 29
Frequent and heavy showers may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible