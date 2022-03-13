Motorists have been advised to avoid the areas concerned and find alternative routes for their journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A29 Keady Road, Co Armagh, has been blocked by a fallen tree at the approach to the Darkley Road, Amaraghbreague Road and Cortamalet Road (Tassagh crossroads).