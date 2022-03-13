More roads closed in Northern Ireland due to fallen trees
Fallen trees are causing diversions for road users this morning.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 9:01 am
Updated
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 11:09 am
Motorists have been advised to avoid the areas concerned and find alternative routes for their journeys.
The A29 Keady Road, Co Armagh, has been blocked by a fallen tree at the approach to the Darkley Road, Amaraghbreague Road and Cortamalet Road (Tassagh crossroads).
Meanwhile, the PSNI has advised that the Ballyquin Road in Limavady has been closed at the junction with Derryork Roa, also due to a fallen tree.