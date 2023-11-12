Tragedy as third person dies following road traffic collision close to Markethill last weekend

Seven people had been taken to hospital after the crash on the Gosford Road on November 4

Mother-of-three Ciera Grimley died a week after a road traffic collision near Markethill. Picture: Family/BBC

The news was announced on Madden Raparees social media pages

The club reported the tragic passing of club member and friend Ciara Grimley

Mrs Grimley was a mother of three and died a week after her husband Patrick died after the same collision

A third person, Ciara McElvanna, also died as a result of the collision.

The group had been returning home from Mr Grimley’s 40th birthday party when the crash happened