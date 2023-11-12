Tragedy as third person dies following road traffic collision close to Markethill last weekend
Seven people had been taken to hospital after the crash on the Gosford Road on November 4
The news was announced on Madden Raparees social media pages
The club reported the tragic passing of club member and friend Ciara Grimley
Mrs Grimley was a mother of three and died a week after her husband Patrick died after the same collision
A third person, Ciara McElvanna, also died as a result of the collision.
The group had been returning home from Mr Grimley’s 40th birthday party when the crash happened
Ciara was described by Paddy Woods from Madden Raparees GAA club, as a "loving, caring and supportive wife to Patrick and a devoted mummy to Tadhg, Mya,and Cadhla