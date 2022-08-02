Tragic 18-year-old Dylan McGahan 'fondly remembered for his gentle and reserved nature' - tributes paid to 'young man with whole life ahead of him'

The teen died after a crash took place in the Barony Road area of Mountfield near Omagh around 11.15pm on Sunday July 31.

Dylan was the driver of a Kia car which collided with a Mini.

The teenager was a pupil at Drumragh Integrated College in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Mountfield area of Omagh

Two other people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash with serious injuries.

"Police can confirm that the man who died in a collision on Barony Road, Mountfield on Sunday 31 July was 18 year old Dylan McGahan from the Omagh area," a police spokesperson said.

"Mr McGahan was the driver of a red Kia Picanto which collided with a black Mini One at around 11.15pm. A male passenger in the Kia and the female driver of the Mini were taken to hospital.

"Investigating officers would like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2108 31/07/22."

A statement issued by Drumragh Integrated College Principal, Mrs Imelda Kirk, said "All associated with Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh, are devastated to learn of the tragic death of our student, Dylan McGahan.

"Dylan was a valued member of the College Sixth Form and had just completed his Post-16 Studies.

"Dylan will be fondly remembered for his gentle and reserved nature.

"The Board of Governors, Principal and Staff of Drumragh Integrated College extend their deepest sympathy to Dylan’s family and friends on this tragic loss."

St Ronan's Recarson Primary School

In another post, St. Ronan’s Recarson Primary School Community said they are "shocked and saddened at the untimely death of Dylan McGahan, RIP".

"A former pupil of Recarson Primary School, Dylan was grandson of our esteemed Building Supervisor, Isobel McGahan," adds the post.

"We are heartbroken for Isobel, her daughter Janeen and entire family circle.

"Please remember them all in your thoughts and prayers at this devastating time.

May he rest in Peace.

St. Ronan pray for us"

Also on social media, SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan expressed his sympathy to both Dylan McGahan and pensioner Kevin McCrory who passed away on Sunday following a road traffic accident in Sion Mills last week.

Mr McCrossan said: “The local community in Omagh have been left shocked and devastated by these deaths on our roads in the last few days. Kevin McCrory was very well-known in the local area and the tributes that have been paid to him are testament to the great character that he was. The passing of Dylan McGahan at such a young age is also absolutely tragic, he was a young man with his entire life ahead of him.

“My thoughts and prayers are with both the McCrory and McGahan families and everyone who knew them at this incredibly difficult time. They have my deepest sympathies and I’m sure the local community in Omagh will rally around them as they come to terms with their loss.

“I would also like to send my best wishes to the two people injured in the crash on the Barony Road. It has been reported that they suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. I hope they make a full recovery as soon as possible."