In a statement, Translink is advising passengers there will be changes to Enterprise cross border train services on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th September due to planned essential engineering works by Irish Rail, taking place between Dublin and Drogheda.

Enterprise trains from Belfast Lanyon Place will operate to and from Drogheda, with bus substitutions between Drogheda and Connolly Station in Dublin.

