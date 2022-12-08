According to Translink ‘Trains will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close.

"There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate between 27th December Saturday 31st December, as well as Monday 2nd January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will also be an earlier evening close on New Year’s Eve and a normal Sunday service on New Year’s Day.

"Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with a Sunday timetable on New Year’s Day."

They add that due to ‘major essential works’ bus substitutions will also operate on the Larne Line – between Great Victoria and Lanyon Place stations in Belfast and Larne Harbour – and on the Derry~Londonderry line, again between Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place and Antrim stations between Tuesday 27th December and Monday, 2nd January. Trains will operate as normal between Derry~Londonderry and Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details on this works programme and bus substitutions are available on Translink’s website: www.translink.co.uk/CATR

Additionally they say regarding Bus Services, that holiday services will be in operation on Metro/Glider between 22nd December and Tuesday 3rd January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking the train to Londonderry

They add that buses will not operate on Christmas Day, with limited services will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulsterbus/Goldliner services will finish early on Christmas Eve and a Holiday timetable will be in effect between 22nd December and 3rd January. There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas day, and a limited service on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

All timetables are available on Translink’s website: www.translink.co.uk and on the Journey Planner.

Advertisement Hide Ad