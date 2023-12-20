Translink announces Christmas timetables advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance over the festive period

Translink is advising passengers to plan their journeys in advance over the festive period, with holiday timetables in operation.

NI Railways services will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close.

But there will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate between 27th December and 30th December.

A Sunday Service will operate on New Year’s Eve, with an early close; and a Sunday service will be in place on New Year’s Day.

Enterprise passengers are advised that there is no service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and services will finish earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve.

Between Wednesday 27th and Saturday 30th December, a Saturday service will be in effect and a holiday service will operate on Monday 1st January.

Due to major essential signalling and engineering works, bus substitutions will also operate on the railway line between Belfast and Portadown during a line closure planned from Monday 25th December 2023 until Monday 1st January 2024 inclusive between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown stations.

Translink in winter

Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be transferred between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry by coach. Normal rail services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly. For full details visit: www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements .

Holiday services will be in operation on Metro/Glider between Boxing Day and Tuesday 2nd January. Buses will not operate on Christmas Day and special holiday timetables will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Ulsterbus/Goldliner services will finish early on Christmas Eve and a Holiday timetable will be in effect from 27th December, with full service resuming on Wednesday, 3rd January.

There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas day, and a special holiday timetable on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Customers are also reminded there are a range of good value tickets available including 25% off all Ulsterbus and rail day return tickets; bus rambler tickets for £10; and family and friends tickets with unlimited travel on bus and rail for up to two adults and four children for just £23.

In addition, young people aged 16-23 with a free Translink yLink card receive 50% off fares.