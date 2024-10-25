Translink Belfast-Dublin fares will 'more closely align' with cheaper Republic of Ireland tickets from this Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Translink is getting ready to shake-up its cross-border online rail ticket prices, where the same journey can cost over twice as much for Northern Irish travellers as those from the Republic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says that by Tuesday "new online flexible fares will soon be introduced that more closely align [Translink's fares] with Irish Rail web fares”.

The issue was raised with the News Letter by a reader who wrote in to complain – alongside others – about a raft of things connected with the new Grand Central Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Higgins, who had recently travelled on the cross-border Enterprise service, said "I don't understand how this difference in pricing is justifiable, particularly where in NI we have lower cost staff wages, land, insurance, construction costs".

The Enterprise, the class of train which carries passengers on the Dublin-Belfast line

For example booking a single ticket on Friday night's 6pm service from Grand Central Station, Belfast to Dublin cost £33.

But if you were in Dublin travelling to Belfast that night, the journey cost just £13.33.

Translink has told the News Letter that the difference is down to the fact the Republic subsidises its tickets more – and that things are going to change next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Enterprise service is operated jointly by Translink and Irish Rail,” it said.

“The start of the new hourly Enterprise timetable, on Tuesday, October 29, also brings the introduction of a new full booking system with a seat reservation system that also accommodates wheelchair passengers.

“There will also be the option of selecting online flexible fares that can be purchased up to 90 minutes before departure offering even better value for travellers, greatly enhancing overall customer experience.

"These online fares more closely align with Irish Rail web fares. We always encourage our passengers to review their best fare option online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As to why prices are so different to begin with for NI and RoI passengers using the same route, Translink responded: "Both companies are subsidised in different ways and to different levels.