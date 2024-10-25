Translink Belfast-Dublin fares will 'more closely align' with cheaper Republic of Ireland tickets from this Tuesday
It says that by Tuesday "new online flexible fares will soon be introduced that more closely align [Translink's fares] with Irish Rail web fares”.
The issue was raised with the News Letter by a reader who wrote in to complain – alongside others – about a raft of things connected with the new Grand Central Station.
Rory Higgins, who had recently travelled on the cross-border Enterprise service, said "I don't understand how this difference in pricing is justifiable, particularly where in NI we have lower cost staff wages, land, insurance, construction costs".
For example booking a single ticket on Friday night's 6pm service from Grand Central Station, Belfast to Dublin cost £33.
But if you were in Dublin travelling to Belfast that night, the journey cost just £13.33.
Translink has told the News Letter that the difference is down to the fact the Republic subsidises its tickets more – and that things are going to change next week.
“The Enterprise service is operated jointly by Translink and Irish Rail,” it said.
“The start of the new hourly Enterprise timetable, on Tuesday, October 29, also brings the introduction of a new full booking system with a seat reservation system that also accommodates wheelchair passengers.
“There will also be the option of selecting online flexible fares that can be purchased up to 90 minutes before departure offering even better value for travellers, greatly enhancing overall customer experience.
"These online fares more closely align with Irish Rail web fares. We always encourage our passengers to review their best fare option online.”
As to why prices are so different to begin with for NI and RoI passengers using the same route, Translink responded: "Both companies are subsidised in different ways and to different levels.
"In the south, the Republic of Ireland government subsidises fares to a higher level and have discounted public transport fares by 20% across the board."