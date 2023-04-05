News you can trust since 1737
Translink boosts direct Dublin Airport service ahead of peak travel season

Translink has announced details of a newly enhanced X2 Dublin Airport Direct timetable which are now available.

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read

Translink said the service which provides an express route from the Europa Bus Centre, Belfast to Dublin airport will now see seven return trips every two hours from 6.45am until 6.45pm out of Belfast and between 8.55am and 8.55pm out of Dublin Airport.

David Cowan, Director of Commercial Operations at Translink, said: ““As a direct service the X2 provides a faster journey option, taking the hassle and cost out of driving and parking with an easy arrival location at terminal 2.

"And with optimal comfort on board, free wi-fi, online pre-booking to confirm your seat, and great value fares, it’s the perfect way to start your holiday or work trip stress-free.

"With more people taking advantage of flights out of Dublin Airport, these newly increased frequency services are great news for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays and busy summer period by offering even more choice, and improved capacity at peak travel times.”

The new timetable changes come shortly after Translink announced its bus stop at Dublin airport was being relocated to stop 11.

Further details of services and timetable information can be found at www.translink.co.uk.

Passengers can also plan their journey online using the Journey Planner at www.translink.co.uk, or on the Translink Journey Planner app, or by phoning the Translink Contact Centre on 028 90 666630.

Travelling to airportTravelling to airport
